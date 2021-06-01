Alexa
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15

Parents can receive COVID subsidies through e-bill and ATMs

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 11:09
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of its pandemic relief package, the government will be providing parents a subsidy of NT$10,000 (US$362) per child starting on June 15.

During a meeting on Sunday (May 30), the Cabinet discussed details of the "Epidemic Prevention Subsidy for Families with Children" (孩童家庭防疫補貼). Under the new relief plan, families with children in pre-school or elementary school or who are special education students in junior high or high school can receive a subsidy of NT$10,000 per child. Over 2 million children are eligible for the subsidies, which will be disbursed on June 15, one day after the current nationwide Level 3 restrictions are set to end.

On Monday (May 31), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that in order to expedite the distribution of payments and to avoid cluster infections, the government is planning on distributing the funds through an e-bill website and ATMs. According to preliminary plans, parents will be able to enter the child's National Health Insurance (NHI) ID number into the e-bill system or ATM and either deposit the subsidy into a designated account or, in the case of ATMs, withdraw it directly.

According to previous announcements by the Cabinet and MOE, some 2.18 million children are eligible for the subsidies, including 960,000 pre-school children (2 to 6 years old), 1,173,872 elementary school students, 27,022 junior high and high school students with disabilities, and 676 junior college students with disabilities. Babies born before the end of the Level 3 alert and children under the age of two are also eligible.

After the plan is finalized, the official method of distribution will be announced in detail. The MOE stated that in the second phase, which will be implemented after the pandemic subsides, it plans to enable Chunghwa Post to disburse the subsidies to parents who can present their child's NHI card in person.
Updated : 2021-06-01 14:18 GMT+08:00

