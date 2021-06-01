Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan passes Space Development Law

New law lays legal foundation for country's space program, encourages development of related technologies

  751
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 10:51
Taiwan's Formosat-7 satellite launched into space.

Taiwan's Formosat-7 satellite launched into space. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Monday (May 31) passed the Space Development Law, paving the way for Taiwan’s space endeavors.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said the law lays the legal foundation for the further development of Taiwan's space program, makes sure the public sector and private enterprises comply with relevant laws, and encourages the development of forward-looking technologies to enhance the competitiveness of space-related industries.

MOST pointed out that the law designates the ministry as the sole authority responsible for the country's space activities and for the establishment of launch sites. The ministry added that it will draft four subsequent pieces of legislation regarding launch and space vehicle registration, launch vehicle permit application, launch site matters, and compensation issues, CNA reported.

The National Space Organization, which currently operates under the National Applied Research Laboratories, is expected to be upgraded to an administrative body directly under MOST in the future.

According to MOST, the Space Development Law reveals Taiwan's basic principles of space development, including respect for international conventions and related regulations, environmental protection and sustainable development, disclosure of relevant information on space development in accordance with the principles of national security and interests, and promotion of space science. The law also seeks to improve public understanding of the country’s space policy and nurture talents in the industry.

The ministry pointed out that more than 90 countries around the world have satellites in orbit, and more than 31 countries have established or are establishing national space regulations. The Space Development Law proves to the international community that the nation is willing to fulfill the responsibilities and obligations of a citizen in the global village, it said.
Taiwan
MOST
National Space Organization
Space Development Law

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
2021/05/31 19:23
US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games
US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games
2021/05/31 17:00
US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
2021/05/31 16:16

Updated : 2021-06-01 14:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines