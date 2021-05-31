Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Merkel and Macron hold their last Franco-German Ministerial Council meeting

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/31 17:04
COVID-19 kept them from meeting in person but both leaders say close Franco-German cooperation is driving EU progress

COVID-19 kept them from meeting in person but both leaders say close Franco-German cooperation is driving EU progress

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday opened her last Franco-German Ministerial Council meeting. It was the 22nd installment of the twice-annual summit and covered a range of topics, such as increased bilateral industrial cooperation in the health care sector, the negative impact of the pandemic on both countries' economies, EU and foreign policy, and international crises such as Belarus and Israel.

Prior to the meeting, Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert spoke of the "incredibly close cooperation" Berlin has enjoyed with Paris during Emmanuel Macron's first four years as French president. Seibert pointed to Franco-German Treaty on Cooperation and Integration, signed by Merkel and Macron in Aachen, Germany, on January 22, 2019, as a "major achievement" that lent new impetus to work on defense and environmental projects.

Paris, for its part, pointed to the €750 billion ($915 billion) European coronavirus recovery plan known as NextGenerationEU as the "high point" of Franco-German cooperation.

More to come …

Updated : 2021-06-01 04:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases