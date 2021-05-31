Alexa
US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games

U.S. special forces units will train with counterparts following Han Kuang 37 military exercise

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 17:00
U.S. Marines conducting exercise. (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that multiple U.S. special forces units will arrive in the country to train with their Taiwan counterparts following the Han Kuang 37 military exercise.

The MND said China's military threat against Taiwan has become the greatest challenge to regional peace, stability, and development. As a result, Taiwan-U.S. military training and exchanges have been frequent.

The U.S. soldiers will have to quarantine for two weeks and must test negative for COVID-19 within three days prior to entering Taiwan's military bases. The troops will be transported in specially designated vehicles, UDN reported.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the arrival of U.S. troops reflects Washington’s fears of a Chinese assault on Taiwan. The analyst added that Taiwan’s recent decision to rename the Army’s various corps and defense commands as five distinct theater commands is intended to strengthen combat readiness.

Additionally, Christopher Maier, the nominee for assistant secretary for defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 27 the U.S. "should be considering strongly" helping improve Taiwan's irregular warfare capabilities, Military.com quoted him as saying.

Maier said U.S. special forces could help Taiwan's troops hone their skills so they can be prepared for amphibious landings.
Taiwan Army special forces
U.S. Navy SEALs
Marine Forces Special Operations Command
MND

