Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

By REUTERS
2021/05/31 16:15
Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Intel Corp's CEO said on Monday it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics.

Pat Gelsinger told a virtual session of the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a "cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors" that has placed huge strain on global supply chains.

"But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components."

Gelsinger had told The Washington Post in an interview in mid-April the shortage was going to take "a couple of years" to abate, and that it planned to start producing chips within six to nine months to address shortages at U.S. car plants.

Intel announced a $20 billion plan in March to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, building two factories in Arizona and opening its plants to outside customers.

"We plan to expand to other locations in the U.S. and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world," Gelsinger said, without elaborating.

Intel's plans could directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The two have come to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing business, moving its centre of gravity from the United States, where much of the technology was once invented, to Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now manufactured.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Updated : 2021-05-31 17:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets