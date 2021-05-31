Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said Sunday (May 31) the city will enforce crowd control measures at traditional markets from June 1, including restricting people to shopping three days a week in order to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, CNA reported.

Chen said that residents with the last digit in their national ID card number being having an odd number are allowed to shop at traditional markets every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Those with an even number can shop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau head Liao Tai-shiang (廖泰翔) said Monday that traditional market regulations during the pandemic means vendors must get customers to leave information for contact tracing. Masks must be worn by both vendors and shoppers.

In addition, Liao said the Executive Yuan has announced pandemic relief measures for self-employed people, vendors, and workers without regular employers, who are eligible to receive NT$10,000 (US$345) a month for a maximum of three months. Furthermore, the bureau will halve rent at traditional markets, per CNA.