Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets

Kaohsiung residents allowed to shop at traditional markets on three designated days a week

  315
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 15:09
Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau head Liao Tai-shiang (left). (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau head Liao Tai-shiang (left). (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said Sunday (May 31) the city will enforce crowd control measures at traditional markets from June 1, including restricting people to shopping three days a week in order to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, CNA reported.

Chen said that residents with the last digit in their national ID card number being having an odd number are allowed to shop at traditional markets every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Those with an even number can shop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau head Liao Tai-shiang (廖泰翔) said Monday that traditional market regulations during the pandemic means vendors must get customers to leave information for contact tracing. Masks must be worn by both vendors and shoppers.

In addition, Liao said the Executive Yuan has announced pandemic relief measures for self-employed people, vendors, and workers without regular employers, who are eligible to receive NT$10,000 (US$345) a month for a maximum of three months. Furthermore, the bureau will halve rent at traditional markets, per CNA.
Kaohsiung
Chen Chi-mai
traditional markets
city ordinances
COVID-19
pandemic relief measures
contact tracing
stall rental

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei and New Taipei to place all confirmed COVID cases in quarantine centers
Taipei and New Taipei to place all confirmed COVID cases in quarantine centers
2021/05/30 21:45
Cluster infection reported at center for people with mental disabilities in New Taipei
Cluster infection reported at center for people with mental disabilities in New Taipei
2021/05/30 18:39
Taiwan to allow only COVID patients under 60 without chronic conditions to remain home
Taiwan to allow only COVID patients under 60 without chronic conditions to remain home
2021/05/30 17:53
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
2021/05/30 15:33
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
2021/05/30 14:46

Updated : 2021-05-31 17:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets