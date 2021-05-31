Alexa
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds talent to strategic advisory board

Company specializes in delivery-only food brands, plans expansion in US, Philippines, Singapore

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 14:26
JustKitchen logo (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's cloud kitchen, JustKitchen, recently appointed two founding members to its new strategic advisory board.

Warren Tseng will become Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion advisor, while Gene Chuang will come on as the company’s technology advisor, according to a company press release.

Tseng brings experience from working at Uber Technologies as the general manager in Singapore, while he had the position of regional general manager for Asia Pacific at CloudKitchens. He helped establish the companies in eight countries around the APAC region.

Chuang is a technology executive who has been involved in the industry for 24 years and has worked at companies like Overture, Yahoo!, AT&T Interactive/Yellow Pages, Chegg, Beachbody/Openfit, and Oversee.

JustKitchen specializes in the development of delivery-only food brands to customers in Taiwan, with plans to expand overseas to places like the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company uses a hub-and-spoke model of operation, which sees advance food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens before being sent out to smaller spoke kitchens for the last leg of cooking, after which the food gets delivered through Uber Eats.

The company plans to have around 25 spoke kitchens operating in Taiwan by the end of this year and about 35 set up by the end of 2022.
