Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir

99.1 millimeters of rain fell from Friday through Monday on Taoyuan City's Shihmen Reservoir

  1700
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 12:11
Shihmen Reservoir. (Northern Region Water Resources Office photo)

Shihmen Reservoir. (Northern Region Water Resources Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plum rain weather front over the weekend brought 18 million cubic meters of rainfall to northern Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir.

According to the Water Resources Agency (WRA), Taoyuan City's Shihmen Reservoir recorded 99.1 millimeters of rainfall from 12 a.m. on Friday (May 28) to 6 a.m. on Monday (May 31), reported CNA. It estimates the weekend's rains will bring about 18 million cubic meters of rainfall to the parched reservoir.

Based on Taoyuan City's daily water consumption amount of about 1.23 million cubic meters of water, this will provide approximately 14.5 days of water supply. The WRA said that on Sunday (May 30) alone, 95 mm of rain fell in the reservoir's catchment area and will bring an estimated inflow of 15 million cubic meters of water.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Monday morning, the water level at Shihmen Reservoir had risen to 206.69 meters, the equivalent to 21.763 million cubic meters of water. The reservoir has reached 10.74 percent of its storage capacity.

The WRA pointed out that water levels are still very low at the reservoir and called on the public to take steps to conserve water.
plum rains
drought
drought relief
Shimen Reservoir
Taiwan drought

RELATED ARTICLES

Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
2021/05/29 13:45
Plum rains to last for 5 days in Taiwan starting Saturday
Plum rains to last for 5 days in Taiwan starting Saturday
2021/05/27 17:25
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
2021/05/26 20:58
Rains bring 12.1 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring 12.1 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
2021/05/25 10:51
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
2021/05/24 10:33

Updated : 2021-05-31 14:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets