Taiwan to bump up electricity rates for summer on June 1

Average household to pay about NT$506 (US$18.30) more a month under summer prices

  1214
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 11:27
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electricity prices for the country are set to rise as Taiwan Power Co.’s (Taipower) annual summer rate increase is set to take effect on June 1, in an attempt to get people to use less power over the next four months.

Between June 1 through Sept. 30, rates will increase for households and businesses based on their consumption, CNA cited Taipower as saying on Sunday (May 30). The power company divides its yearly prices into two periods, with the standard rate in effect from October to May, while the summer rate lasts from June till September.

Most users can expect hikes of between 13 to 27 percent compared to their standard rate, the company said. The average household can expect to pay around NT$506 (US$18.30) more a month under the summer prices.

The power company said that during the summer of 2020, the average household used around 434 kWh of energy a month, compared to 291 kWh per month during the rest of the year.

Amid a domestic outbreak in the coronavirus, Taipower Spokesperson Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said that power consumption will likely increase this summer due to more people working and studying from home. This would likely end up adding more stress to the grid as more individual air conditioners are turned on.

Chang suggested a few ways to cut back on electricity usage, including replacing old appliances with newer energy-saving models or turning the air conditioner up by just 1 degree Celsius.
Updated : 2021-05-31 14:28 GMT+08:00

