Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

  106
By REUTERS
2021/05/31 10:04
Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dipped 5.16% to $33,849.47 at 18:00 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,842.99 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.26% to $2,262.06 on Saturday, losing $151.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.8% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

It has been less volatile in the past week but losses this month have been heavy at 38%, driven by growing regulatory pressures on the sector. It is trading at levels last seen in January and at roughly half its peak value.

Updated : 2021-05-31 11:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets