Poland donates 1,500 sets of PPE to Taipei City

Polish representative says Poland stands with Taiwan during spike in local COVID cases

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/31 09:50
Poland donated 1,500 sets of PPE to Taipei City. (Polish Office in Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei and Polish biotechnology company Nomi Biotech Corporation have donated 1,500 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Taipei City Government to help with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Polish envoy to Taiwan Bartosz Rys and Marcin Jaskula, the CEO of Nomi Biotech Corporation, handed over the first batch of protective overalls for Taiwanese medical staff to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at a ceremony Friday (May 28). They also discussed further cooperation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Rys said that Poland stands with Taiwan during these challenging times and that Taipei is an important partner to the central European nation. He added the donation is an expression of gratitude for Taiwan’s donation of 1 million masks to Poland last year.

There are currently more than 1,000 Taiwanese doctors who graduated from Polish medical universities involved in combating COVID-19 in Taiwan, according to a Polish Office press release.

Taiwan announced in early April 2020 that it would gift 7 million masks to medical professionals in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. One week later, it pledged to donate more masks to EU members in central, eastern, and northern Europe.
Poland
Taiwan
Bartosz Rys
Ko Wen-je
Poland-Taiwan relations
Polish Office in Taipei
Nomi Biotech Corporation

Updated : 2021-05-31 11:38 GMT+08:00

