Cluster infection reported at center for people with mental disabilities in New Taipei

New Taipei Department of Health Director Chen Ran-chou confrimed on May 30 a cluter infection in a center for people with mental disabilitie... New Taipei Department of Health Director Chen Ran-chou confrimed on May 30 a cluter infection in a center for people with mental disabilities in Zhonghe District, New Taipei (New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a center for people with mental disabilities in New Taipei’s Zhonghe District, CNA reported.

The New Taipei Department of Health said it received reports from the center on May 24 of two residents with suspected COVID symptoms. After the diagnoses were confirmed on May 26, medical personnel from the department and the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control administered tests to all residents and employees at the center.

The department said the center has 30 residents and nine staff members. Test results showed four workers and 25 residents had COVID. Everyone has since cleared out of the facility.

Of the 39, five were hospitalized, 24 were placed in quarantine centers, while 10 were housed in quarantine hotels, the department added.