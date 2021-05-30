Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority: Scholar

F-16s with air refueling tankers would bolster defense of Taiwan's ADIZ, Dongsha Islands

  582
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/30 18:02
KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo)

KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defenses’ Institute of National Defense and Strategic Research (INDSR) said that aerial refueling aircraft for Taiwan’s F-16 fleet would help the nation maintain air superiority in its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Chen Liang-chi (陳亮智), an associate researcher INDSR, on Thursday (May 27) published a short analysis of the strategic significance of aerial refueling aircraft in Taiwan's air defense.

The researcher said that if Taiwan obtained aerial refueling tankers, it would extend the airborne time and combat radius of its F-16 fleet, consisting of 146 F-16 A/Bs and 66 newly ordered F-16 Block 70s.

Chen said that the combat radius of an F-16 fighter is approximately 629 kilometers. If an F-16 is required to conduct a long-range mission or faces an unexpected situation, such as encountering enemy aircraft, its current radius limits the fighter jet’s airborne time and prevents it from fully carrying out its tasks. Having aerial tankers would allow Taiwan to dispatch several waves of fighters in rotation, which would be beneficial during a potential conflict.

The researcher mentioned that though F-16s are perfectly capable of tracking Chinese military aircraft in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, aerial tankers would allow the fighter jets to deal with more difficult and time-consuming situations.

Chen added that F-16s, accompanied by tankers would bolster Taiwan’s defense capabilities in the Dongsha Islands, which are located in the South China Sea — 455 kilometers away from Kaohsiung.
aerial refueling tanker
F-16
Taiwan Air Force
Taiwan military
Taiwan defense
ADIZ
INDSR

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese early warning aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese early warning aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/27 09:27
Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training
Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training
2021/05/26 12:36
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/25 10:00
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/24 10:55
China flies 2 fighter-bombers over median line in Taiwan Strait
China flies 2 fighter-bombers over median line in Taiwan Strait
2021/05/20 19:09

Updated : 2021-05-30 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco