Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people

Chiayi County has so far issued five NT$300,000 tickets for offenses related to pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/30 15:33
(Chiayi County Government photo)

(Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A homeowner in southwestern Taiwan was slapped with a fine of NT$300,000 (US$10,345) on Saturday (May 29) for hosting a gathering on Friday night in violation of regulations related to the country’s Level 3 COVID-19 alert, CNA reported.

The Shuishang Precinct of the Chiayi County Police Department received reports on Friday night that some people were possibly gambling indoors in a village. Responding officers did not find any gambling on the premises; however, they did find a gathering of five people.

That night, police gave a ticket to the homeowner for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act. The following day, the Chiayi County Health Bureau fined the person NT$300.000.

CNA cited the bureau as saying it imposed the fine on the grounds the five were friends and did not live together. The bureau said the county has so far issued five NT$300,000 tickets.

