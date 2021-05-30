Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 30) announced 266 new local cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, with 89 cases retroactively added.

The confirmed cases consist of 123 males and 143 females, aged between less than five years old and over 90 years of age. All of them fell ill between May 14 and May 29.

Among the 89 backlog cases, 42 were male and 47 were female, ranging from less than five years old to over 80 years of age. All of them fell ill between May 13 and May 27.

The CECC pointed out that of the 355 total cases, there were 193 in New Taipei City; 85 in Taipei City; 24 in Taoyuan City; nine each in Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Changhua County; eight cases in Keelung City; six in Hualien County; four in Nantou County; three in Chiayi County; and one each in Lienchiang County, Taitung County, Yilan County, Hsinchu City, and Kaohsiung City.

The 10 reported deaths (case Nos. 1574, 3972, 4092, 4582, 4798, 4832, 5288, 5682, 5690, 6631, and 6907) consist of nine males and two females, aged between 50 years old and over 80 years of age.

Taiwan currently has 8,160 total confirmed cases, including 1,133 imported and 6,974 local. A cluster infection in the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" accounted for 36 cases, two people were infected aboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, there have been 109 reported deaths.