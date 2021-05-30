Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases

Confirmed cases consist of 123 males, 143 females

  5560
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/30 14:46
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 30) announced 266 new local cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, with 89 cases retroactively added.

The confirmed cases consist of 123 males and 143 females, aged between less than five years old and over 90 years of age. All of them fell ill between May 14 and May 29.

Among the 89 backlog cases, 42 were male and 47 were female, ranging from less than five years old to over 80 years of age. All of them fell ill between May 13 and May 27.

The CECC pointed out that of the 355 total cases, there were 193 in New Taipei City; 85 in Taipei City; 24 in Taoyuan City; nine each in Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Changhua County; eight cases in Keelung City; six in Hualien County; four in Nantou County; three in Chiayi County; and one each in Lienchiang County, Taitung County, Yilan County, Hsinchu City, and Kaohsiung City.

The 10 reported deaths (case Nos. 1574, 3972, 4092, 4582, 4798, 4832, 5288, 5682, 5690, 6631, and 6907) consist of nine males and two females, aged between 50 years old and over 80 years of age.

Taiwan currently has 8,160 total confirmed cases, including 1,133 imported and 6,974 local. A cluster infection in the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" accounted for 36 cases, two people were infected aboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, there have been 109 reported deaths.
Taiwan
COVID-19
backlog cases
pandemic
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany
2021/05/29 19:32
US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties
US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties
2021/05/29 18:59
Japan in talks with AstraZeneca to send Taiwan COVID vaccines
Japan in talks with AstraZeneca to send Taiwan COVID vaccines
2021/05/29 17:54
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
2021/05/29 17:02
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets
2021/05/29 16:42

Updated : 2021-05-30 17:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco