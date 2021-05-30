Alexa
Taiwan's annual war games to be scaled down depending on COVID situation

Aircraft highway landing drills not open to public

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/30 15:34
Taiwanese soldiers in action at Han Kuang exercise.

Taiwanese soldiers in action at Han Kuang exercise. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated Saturday (May 29) that the specific time and scale of the Han Kuang 337 exercise will be revised based on developments in Taiwan’s epidemic situation.

The annual military drills are scheduled to be held from July 12-16. A force of about 8,000 reservists will be mobilized, though that number will be confirmed again two weeks before July 12, Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said previously.

Meanwhile, exercises such as the aircraft landing on makeshift runways will be conducted as usual, but they will not be open to the public, CNA reported.

According to the Taiwan Army, a joint anti-landing operation drill rehearsal is scheduled in Pingtung County’s Fenggang Township on July 6, 8, and 13. MND spokesperson Shi Shun-wen (史順文) said Saturday that the number of participating troops will be adjusted according to the severity of the ongoing COVID epidemic.

Computer simulations were held from April 23-30 as part of the Han Kuang exercise and featured cutting-edge weapons systems in both Taiwan and China, including the latter’s aircraft carriers and stealth jets.
Taiwan military
Han Kuang 37
military exercise
MND

