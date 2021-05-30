Alexa
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief

‘Extremely heavy rain’ advisory issued for central Taiwan, chip makers breathe small sigh of relief

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/05/30 11:07
Very heavy rain is forecast for Taiwan on Sunday and early next week.

Very heavy rain is forecast for Taiwan on Sunday and early next week. (CNA photo)

Taipei (Taiwan, News) — An “extremely heavy rain” advisory was issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday (May 30) for the geographical heart of the country, Nantou County, and Changhua County in the midwest.

In addition, “heavy rain” advisories have been issued for Taichung City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Penghu County. “Extremely heavy rain” indicates more than 100 millimeters of rain in a three-hour period, while “heavy rain” means one-hour rainfall exceeds 40 mm.

Taiwan’s chipmakers will be breathing a small sigh of relief as water restrictions are set to kick in from Tuesday (June 1) if there is no significant rainfall before then. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Co. in Hsinchu Science Park face two-day-a-week water bans and a reduction in water consumption of 17 percent.

Industrial centers in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Tainan, and Kaohsiung also face water usage restrictions of 13-15 percent, according to Oosaka News.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) told CNA a strong front hovering over the nation will affect the weather until Tuesday (June 1), with plenty of local showers and thunderstorms. Concurrently, high temperatures in central and southern regions will drop off.

Wu believes the front will weaken from Wednesday. While there may still be heavy rainfall, it won’t be as intense as Sunday and early in the week, the meteorologist said.
