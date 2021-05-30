Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

By Reuters, Reuters
2021/05/30 08:37
Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry (Daily News Egypt photo)

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry (Daily News Egypt photo)

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides.

The ministry's statement had no further details.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported that the head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel was due to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas officials.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials immediately responded to requests for comment.
Egpyt
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
Sameh Shoukry
Gabi Ashkenazi

RELATED ARTICLES

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds
Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds
2021/05/22 21:00
Israel foreign minister says his country keen to maintain calm
Israel foreign minister says his country keen to maintain calm
2021/05/22 08:50
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
2021/05/16 14:30
Israeli military targets home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader
Israeli military targets home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader
2021/05/16 14:29
‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza
‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza
2021/05/16 09:10

Updated : 2021-05-30 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Foxconn founder waiting for green light from Taiwan government to import vaccines
Foxconn founder waiting for green light from Taiwan government to import vaccines