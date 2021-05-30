Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain to welcome back international cruises from June 7

By Reuters, Reuters
2021/05/30 08:45
Cruise ships moored at port. (Pjotr Mahhonin photo)

Cruise ships moored at port. (Pjotr Mahhonin photo)

Spain will allow cruise ships to dock in its ports from June 7, the transport ministry said on Saturday, hoping to salvage the country's battered tourism sector in time for the summer season.

Spain's maritime authorities approved the reopening because of falling COVID-19 incidence rates and an increase in vaccinations, according to an order in Spain's state gazette published on Saturday.

Spain banned cruise ships from docking in its ports in June 2020 as the pandemic ripped through Europe. A number of high-profile spreader events were linked to cruise liners around the world.

"Shipping companies will have to comply with measures established by the health ministry ... to guarantee total security, both for cruise passengers and for the cities where they land," the transport ministry tweeted on Saturday.

It added that before the pandemic, Spain was the second most popular destination for international cruises in Europe.

Spain, which was also the second most visited country in the world before the health crisis, was one of Europe's worst-hit nations, recording over 79,000 coronavirus deaths and 3.7 million cases. Foreign tourism plunged 80% last year as a raft of restrictions brought the industry to a standstill.

But with infection rates falling, vaccinations progressing, and most regions able to scrap curfews, Spain is looking towards reopening its vital tourism industry this summer.

Last week Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Spain would allow people from anywhere in the world to enter the country from June 7, provided they were vaccinated.
Spain
cruises
vacation
holiday
summer
cruise ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cruises canceled amid escalating COVID situation
Taiwan cruises canceled amid escalating COVID situation
2021/05/12 20:27
Coronavirus digest: Spain ends state of emergency
Coronavirus digest: Spain ends state of emergency
2021/05/09 17:37
Record number of Chinese to travel over Labour Day break, but stick close to home
Record number of Chinese to travel over Labour Day break, but stick close to home
2021/05/01 12:24
Taiwanese woman loses daughter in train accident, mother to illness two days later
Taiwanese woman loses daughter in train accident, mother to illness two days later
2021/04/05 15:35
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
2021/04/02 17:16

Updated : 2021-05-30 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
BioNTech made Taiwan remove 'country' from press release before nixing vaccine contract
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco
Foxconn founder waiting for green light from Taiwan government to import vaccines
Foxconn founder waiting for green light from Taiwan government to import vaccines