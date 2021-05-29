Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany

Foxconn founder Terry Gou wants to import vaccines directly from Germany Foxconn founder Terry Gou wants to import vaccines directly from Germany (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Saturday (May 29) he wanted to import 5 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses straight from Germany.

Earlier reports suggested that talks with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, the German company’s regional representative, had come to nothing, with possible interference by the Chinese government as a factor.

On Saturday, the tycoon said his Yonglin Foundation wanted to buy vaccines made and packaged in Germany and fly them straight to Taiwan, without any processing by China, the Liberty Times reported.

He wrote on his Facebook page that the foundation would follow government rules and apply through a licensed business for the legal import of the vaccines. As the import of Chinese COVID shots was banned, the foundation would not consider buying Chinese-made vaccines, Gou wrote, calling on commentators not to cause confusion between the German-made BioNTech products and Chinese vaccines.

He just wanted to help Taiwan in these difficult days, without any political motives, so a discussion about the vaccine imports should remain rational, according to the former Foxconn chairman.