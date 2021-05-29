Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties

Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act wants Taiwan Representative Office in the United States

  785
By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/05/29 18:59
(Project2049 photo)

(Project2049 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill Friday (May 28) to further improve Taiwan ties and rename the nation's representative office in Washington as the Taiwan Representative Office in the United States – which would likely spark trouble with China.

Its name now is the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), at the insistence of China, which has prevented Taiwan from being recognized by the United Nations. It has also attempted to systematically deny the country diplomatic recognition by referring to Taiwan as Taipei, or Chinese Taipei in international organizations.

In addition, the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act calls for Taiwan’s diplomats to be given appropriate visas, rather than an investor visa. The bill’s backers say this “does not accurately represent their purpose in the U.S., as official representatives from Taiwan.”

According to the press release announcing the move the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act also creates a new visa category that applies only to Taiwanese officials. "This new visa category is not only beneficial for Taiwanese representatives in the United States, but also encourages closer government ties between U.S. and Taiwan officials.”

Co-introduced by Congressmen Brad Sherman and supported by four others, the politician said it was time to “elevate our relationship with Taiwan. We should also be taking action to encourage more robust engagement between U.S. and Taiwanese officials.”

Supporter and fellow Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart added: “Taiwan has been an exemplary actor on the world stage, and has acted responsibly and generously in helping nations, including the U.S., in combating the pandemic.

“I support any efforts to expand Taiwan’s diplomatic capabilities, increase its inclusion in international organizations, and strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan relationship. This bill is a positive step toward achieving those goals.”
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act
TECRO
Taiwan Representative Office
Brad Sherman
Mario Diaz-Balart

RELATED ARTICLES

US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
2021/05/22 15:51
Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan
Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan
2021/05/20 13:51
Taiwan retrofitted F-16s spotted in Hawaii
Taiwan retrofitted F-16s spotted in Hawaii
2021/05/13 20:47
Taiwan Air Force test fires US-made AIM-120 missile for first time ever
Taiwan Air Force test fires US-made AIM-120 missile for first time ever
2021/05/13 14:14
Taiwan envoy to US calls for greater bilateral cooperation
Taiwan envoy to US calls for greater bilateral cooperation
2021/05/06 16:06

Updated : 2021-05-29 22:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 320 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 166 backlog cases
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine