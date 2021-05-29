Japan in talks with AstraZeneca to send Taiwan COVID vaccines

Japan is willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan Japan is willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is holding talks with British drug maker AstraZeneca to send surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, reports said Saturday (May 29).

There is a no-transfer clause in the vaccine contract that Tokyo wants to alter so it can help Taiwan, according to a Nikkei Asia report. Taiwan is battling a surge in local coronavirus cases

The aim of the clause was to prevent governments from making under-the-table deals and sell vaccines to other countries, CNA reported. Japan has bought 240 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna sufficient for its 120 million people, with another contract for 120 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Taiwan’s representative in Tokyo, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), expressed his gratitude to Japan in an interview with the publication Yukan Fuji. He reportedly compared the vaccine offer to rain bringing relief during a drought.