Taiwan health minister warns of COVID risk at traditional markets

Increasing numbers of local cases visit traditional, evening markets before catching disease

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/29 16:42
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Saturday (May 29) once again urged members of the public to stay at home following a spike in local COVID-19 infections reported at traditional markets across the country.

After announcing 320 new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Chen pointed out that infection numbers in areas outside of Taipei and New Taipei — which remain hotspots for the disease — have been on the rise over the last few days. He added that most recent cases have not been linked to the hostess bar cluster infections in Taipei's Wanhua District, the epicenter of the city's COVID-19 outbreak.

Chen also noted that many recent cases visited traditional and evening markets prior to their diagnoses. Due to frequent exchanges of cash and high pedestrian flows, these places pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, he said.

Meanwhile, Chen said daily case numbers have held this week, which indicates the country's Level 3 pandemic restrictions are yet to have an effect. He urged Taiwanese to stay home and avoid family gatherings to ensure their health and safety.
Updated : 2021-05-29 18:31 GMT+08:00

