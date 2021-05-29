500 clinics to join Taiwan vaccination campaign in June

Taiwan's vaccination campaign will include 500 clinics in June (CNA, FDA photo) Taiwan's vaccination campaign will include 500 clinics in June (CNA, FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to criticisms of Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program proceeding too slowly, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (May 29) that 500 clinics would join the campaign in June.

On Friday (May 28), 42,921 doses of the vaccine were administered, most of them in Taipei City and New Taipei City, the two worst-hit areas during the current COVID outbreak, the minister said.

The government has come under fire for delays in importing and distributing the vaccines. Even so, 150,000 AstraZeneca and 150,000 Moderna doses have recently arrived, CNA reported.

Chen said that by late October, 60 percent of Taiwan’s more than 23 million inhabitants could have received their first jab against COVID-19.

A new wave of vaccinations could start next week to help frontline workers in hospitals, he said. After 500 clinics joined the campaign in June, the number of clinics functioning as vaccination centers could double in August, according to Chen.

The 180,000 doctors or nurses who have already received their first jab amounted to 30 percent of the total, with the proportion rising fast. Eventually, a decision will be made when to start vaccinating relatives of medical staff, Chen said.