Police confirm 20 officers and staff infected by COVID in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 20 police officers and personnel have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus — 18 of them in the Taipei area — the National Police Agency (NPA) said Saturday (May 29).

The individuals included nine officers and two civilian staff members stationed in Taipei City, seven in New Taipei City, one in Kaohsiung, and one working for the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), CNA reported.

The worst-hit police station was Wenshan First Precinct in the capital’s Wenshan District, where five officers and one other employee were confirmed as COIVD-19 patients. A total of 113 officers are quarantining at home and 84 are self-monitoring their health, the NPA said.

In addition, an officer on the crime prevention patrol unit at Taipei City police headquarters who felt unwell took an initial COVID test that was positive, but he is still waiting for the outcome of a PCR test. The officer was in contact with a colleague at Shilin police station who tested positive for the virus, according to the NPA.