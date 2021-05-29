Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei private school fined for holding physical graduation ceremony

Taipei Kuei Shan School disregards COVID restrictions, refuses to cooperate despite warning

  2419
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/29 15:02
Taipei Kuei Shan School holds graduation ceremony Saturday morning. (PTT photo)

Taipei Kuei Shan School holds graduation ceremony Saturday morning. (PTT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Kuei Shan School on Saturday (May 29) broke the country's COVID-19 restrictions by holding a physical graduation ceremony of more than 30 people and refused to cooperate even after being given a warning.

After Taiwan extended Level 3 pandemic restrictions to June 14, schools at all levels were ordered to cancel or postpone in-person graduation ceremonies to avoid large gatherings. However, a few netizens pointed out on social media Saturday that Taipei Kuei Shan School in Beitou District secretly held a physical graduation ceremony in the morning despite the pandemic situation.

In response, Taipei City Councilor Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬) said she contacted the Taipei Education Department and Taipei City Police after seeing the posts. She urged the Taipei Health Department to issue hefty fines to the private school for ignoring epidemic prevention rules and endangering the public.

Meanwhile, Taipei Education Department Deputy Commissioner Chen Su-hui (陳素慧) confirmed the school had carried out its graduation ceremony despite being warned by officials not to do so. She said the school excused its decision by insisting that it had divided graduates into three groups of nine to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Chen said the school would be fined between NT$60,000 (US$2,171) and NT$300,000 for breaking the Communicable Disease Control Act. She said the city government may issue the maximum fine.

Taipei private school fined for holding physical graduation ceremony
(Facebook, 我是北投人 photo)

Taipei private school fined for holding physical graduation ceremony
(Taipei Kuei Shan School website screenshot)
Taipei Kuei Shan School
high school
epidemic warning
epidemic prevention
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
graduation ceremony
domestic cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan National Security Bureau employee diagnosed with COVID
Taiwan National Security Bureau employee diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/29 10:24
Taiwan grants visa extension to foreigners stranded by COVID
Taiwan grants visa extension to foreigners stranded by COVID
2021/05/28 16:44
Taiwan legislator says former aide one of Thursday's COVID deaths
Taiwan legislator says former aide one of Thursday's COVID deaths
2021/05/28 12:35
Golf course in New Taipei fined heavily for remaining open during Level 3 COVID alert
Golf course in New Taipei fined heavily for remaining open during Level 3 COVID alert
2021/05/27 16:39
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
2021/05/26 20:20

Updated : 2021-05-29 18:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide