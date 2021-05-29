Insurance company donates NT$50 million to Taiwan's COVID fight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. will donate NT$50 million (US$1.81 million) to city governments and hospitals in northern Taiwan to fight the local COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed many lives.

As Taiwan continues to battle its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, Shin Kong Financial Holding announced Friday (May 28) that it will donate NT$50 million to the governments of Taipei, New Taipei, and Hsinchu cities. It will also donate to: National Taiwan University Hospital, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Shih Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital, Shih Kong Wu Foundation, and Min-Sheng General Hospital.

Voicing its support for frontline medical workers, Shih Kong Financial Holding said hospitals in northern Taiwan are running out of isolation wards and ICU beds. In response, the company has offered a helping hand to ease pressure on public health services and help the country overcome the COVID-19 crisis, it noted.

Meanwhile, Shih Kong Financial Holding paid respect to sanitization workers and building security staff across the country for their efforts in ensuring the health and safety of the public. It also expressed the hope that Taiwanese will continue to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.