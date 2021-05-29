Alexa
Taiwan National Security Bureau employee diagnosed with COVID

Intelligence agency disinfects building, says operations unaffected by confirmed case

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/29 10:24
National Security Bureau

National Security Bureau (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Bureau (NSB), Taiwan's principal intelligence agency, on Friday (May 28) confirmed that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but said the case would not disrupt operations.

In a press release, the NSB said one of its employees had tested positive for COVID after feeling unwell while working from home. The man is receiving treatment at a hospital and his coworkers who had come into contact with him are in quarantine, it explained.

Stressing that it had introduced remote working for its employees since May 17, the NSB said enhanced sanitization had been carried out at its office buildings. It would also continue to monitor the situation and follow instructions from the health authorities.

A local COVID-19 outbreak has spread across Taiwan and several government agencies have reported their employees being infected. After two drivers at the National Audit Office were diagnosed with COVID, a volunteer caring for President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) dog was also confirmed with the disease, though the COVID-19 test result for the president herself came back negative.
