Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Malaysia orders 'total lockdown' amid COVID surge

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/28 14:43
The strict lockdown will bring social and economic life in Malaysia to a standstill

The strict lockdown will bring social and economic life in Malaysia to a standstill

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Friday that the country would go into "total lockdown" at the start of June to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases.

Muhyiddin said "all sectors" of the economy would have to shut down during the two-week measure, except those deemed to be essential.

"With the latest rise in daily cases showing a drastically upward trend, hospital capacity across the country to treat COVID-19 patients are becoming limited," the prime minister said in a statement.

Malaysia has been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus. The new measures tighten an existing lockdown that was introduced earlier in May.

What is the current COVID situation in Malaysia?

The number of COVID infections has spiked in recent weeks, partly driven by virus variants that are considered to spread more easily.

Malaysia reported 8,290 cases on Friday — a record high for the fourth day in a row.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded around 550,000 infections and 2,552 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Malaysia has started inoculating its population of almost 33 million, but critics say progress has been slow. Around 1.7 million people have so far received at least one vaccine dose.

nm/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-05-29 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
Foxconn founder looking for 10 million vaccine doses for Taiwan
Foxconn founder looking for 10 million vaccine doses for Taiwan