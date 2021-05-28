Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

TechInsights partners with Strategy Analytics and Munro & Associates to deliver an in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies

By TechInsights, Media OutReach
2021/05/28 21:25

OTTAWA, CANADA - News Direct - 28 May 2021 - TechInsights announces that they will be joining forces with Strategy Analytics and Munro & Associates to deliver a webinar on electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Two sessions will be presented, the first to North American and European audiences on June 15, and the second to Asian audiences on June 17.


"The EV technology analysis compiled by our three organizations is complementary," explains Jason Abt, CTO of TechInsights, "and provides a comprehensive overview of the market, the design and the implementation down to the semiconductor level."


In this webinar "An in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies, from the market to the semiconductor," Strategy Analytics will discuss the automotive market, Munro & Associates will look at the electronic systems, schematics, components and mechanical designs involved in electric vehicles, and TechInsights will examine various EV components at the semiconductor level.


Speakers include:

  • Ian Riches and Asif Anwar of Strategy Analytics - Celebrating 25 years of insights
  • Gheorghe Galben of Munro & Associates - Saving companies billions of dollars through benchmarking, costing, and innovation in product design
  • Morahari Reddy of TechInsights - Revealing the innovation others cannot inside microelectronics and semiconductor products


This discussion will present microelectronic systems that enable many of the top electric vehicle consumer features:

  • Long range enablement – inverter efficiency
  • Lower operating costs - high reliability designs and components
  • Higher performance - power system advancements
Learn more about the webinar "An in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies, from the market to the semiconductor," and register to attend, here.

Updated : 2021-05-28 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million