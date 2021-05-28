Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Mass Rapid Transit police officer tests positive for COVID

Other officer still awaiting PCR test result

  697
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 20:36
Archived photo of MRT police officers 

Archived photo of MRT police officers  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least one police officer on Taipei City’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system tested positive for COVID-19, while a colleague was still undergoing tests, reports said Friday (May 28).

A 48-year-old officer had recently accompanied a relative suffering from a fever to the hospital, where he had undergone a quick COVID test himself, CNA reported. The test turned out positive, and so did a subsequent PCR test, leading him to move to a quarantine center for isolation and treatment.

In a separate case, a 56-year-old officer who had been coughing for several days visited a hospital for an initial test, which confirmed him as a coronavirus patient. Results of a PCR test had not been received yet, police said.

In both cases, the officers had been spending several days on leave, meaning they had not had any contact with colleagues, according to a statement by the MRT police. Both offices were disinfected, while 43 colleagues had been asked to undergo quick COVID testing.
COVID-19
domestic infections
police
Mass Rapid Transit
Taipei MRT
MRT police

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Mass Rapid Transit cuts frequency of trains due to COVID
Taipei Mass Rapid Transit cuts frequency of trains due to COVID
2021/05/28 14:32
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
2021/05/28 14:27
Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval
Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval
2021/05/28 14:00
Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask
Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask
2021/05/28 14:00
First-round vaccination of 60% of Taiwan's population possible by October: Health minister
First-round vaccination of 60% of Taiwan's population possible by October: Health minister
2021/05/28 13:51

Updated : 2021-05-28 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million