Taipei Mass Rapid Transit police officer tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least one police officer on Taipei City’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system tested positive for COVID-19, while a colleague was still undergoing tests, reports said Friday (May 28).

A 48-year-old officer had recently accompanied a relative suffering from a fever to the hospital, where he had undergone a quick COVID test himself, CNA reported. The test turned out positive, and so did a subsequent PCR test, leading him to move to a quarantine center for isolation and treatment.

In a separate case, a 56-year-old officer who had been coughing for several days visited a hospital for an initial test, which confirmed him as a coronavirus patient. Results of a PCR test had not been received yet, police said.

In both cases, the officers had been spending several days on leave, meaning they had not had any contact with colleagues, according to a statement by the MRT police. Both offices were disinfected, while 43 colleagues had been asked to undergo quick COVID testing.

