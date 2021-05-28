Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Satire site lists Taiwan as 'Country of the Year' after John Cena fiasco

Babylon Bee lauds Taiwan for being 'most country-like country of all the countries' and calls China a 'fake country'

  263
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 18:37
(Babylon Bee screenshot)

(Babylon Bee screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the backlash over professional wrestler John Cena's cringe-worthy apology to China for calling Taiwan a country, satire website Babylon Bee on Wednesday (May 26) declared Taiwan to be its "Country of the Year 2021."

On May 8, TVBS released a video of Cena excitedly proclaiming in rudimentary Mandarin that, "Taiwan will be the first country to see 'Fast & Furious 9.'" The Taiwan video eventually made its way to social media in China, enraging Chinese netizens who came up with comments such as, "You can't speak Chinese, please shut up."

On Tuesday (May 25), Cena posted a video on Weibo in which he apologized profusely by saying that he was "very very sorry for my mistake" and stressed, "I very much love and very much respect China and Chinese people." However, many Chinese felt he was being two-faced to please audiences in both markets and many insisted that he explicitly stated "Taiwan is part of China" as part of his apology before they would accept it.

The backlash in the U.S. was even greater, with politicians and pundits slamming wrestler Cena for his groveling apology. His old WWE rival CM Punk leaped at the chance to troll Cena by changing his Twitter bio to "Taiwan is a country."

That same day, conservative satirical website Babylon Bee hopped into the tag team match and pummeled Cena by creating its own annual "Country of the Year" award and bestowing it on Taiwan. The site lauded Taiwan for being the "most country-like country of all the countries" adding that there is "no country on earth that is more of a country than Taiwan."

Babylon pointed out that Taiwan is a thriving democracy with civil liberties afforded to all citizens, which stands in stark contrast to the nearby "fake country of China." It described China as a "lame and boring place" led by a chairman who resembles Winnie the Pooh.

It claimed that its crack team of researchers had discovered that Taiwan boasts the "best food and best-looking people." The editors marveled at the way Taiwan's skyscrapers can "wiggle around in the air" during earthquakes and its lack of concentration camps, but admitted its essential "country-ness" was most impressive.
satire
comedy
John Cena
namefare

RELATED ARTICLES

CM Punk trolls John Cena by declaring 'Taiwan is a country'
CM Punk trolls John Cena by declaring 'Taiwan is a country'
2021/05/26 12:51
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
2021/05/25 13:28
NASA changes Taiwan to 'location' after China cries foul over website menu
NASA changes Taiwan to 'location' after China cries foul over website menu
2021/04/01 15:43
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
2021/03/13 18:26
Tsai tells Coast Guard to paint 'TAIWAN' on ships to counter China's gray zone tactics
Tsai tells Coast Guard to paint 'TAIWAN' on ships to counter China's gray zone tactics
2021/02/17 16:05

Updated : 2021-05-28 19:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million