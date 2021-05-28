Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

NFT sale of Andy Warhol works fetch combined NT$93 million

The digital auction attracted bidders from the traditional art world and crypto art community

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 17:44
Christie's digital auction featured Warhol NFTs. (Christie's photo)

Christie's digital auction featured Warhol NFTs. (Christie's photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The king of pop art Andy Warhol had five of his works sold as NFTs for a combined NT$93 million (US$3.3 million) at a Christie's auction on Thursday (May 27).

The auction, "Andy Warhol: Machine Made," started May 19 and took place in New York. The 4500 x 6000 pixel centerpieces were originally created in 1985 and minted in 2021.

The digital art auction was on behalf of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the sale attracted registrants from Asia, Europe, and the United States. Among the successful bidders, three were based in the U.S., one in Europe, and one in Asia.

Christie’s shared that the foundation minted five unique NFTs from Warhol’s “Amiga” drawings that were meticulously restored from out-of-date floppy disks in 2014. According to Christie's press release, the final purchase price was set at the lowest for NT$6.9 million and the highest was for NT$32 million.

NFT sale of Andy Warhol works fetch combined NT$93 million
Warhol's NFTs. (Christie's screenshot)

Christie’s stated the auction marked an important cross-over moment for NFT sales with near-equal participation from established Christie’s clients who traditionally bid on physical artworks, and new registrants from the crypto art community.

As NFTs have quickly become a viral hit, Christie’s will host an online auction titled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY,” in collaboration with curator Lady PheOnix, with the bidding opening June 3.
NFT
Andy Warhol
pop art
crypto
art
Christie’s
auction
bid
contemporary

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan performing arts center offers background photos for online meetings
Taiwan performing arts center offers background photos for online meetings
2021/05/26 13:28
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43
Taiwan co-hosts regional dialogue on post-pandemic cultural exchanges
Taiwan co-hosts regional dialogue on post-pandemic cultural exchanges
2021/05/22 12:42
Taiwan's Ministry of Culture launches virtual exhibitions amidst epidemic
Taiwan's Ministry of Culture launches virtual exhibitions amidst epidemic
2021/05/19 16:25
Shiota Chiharu weaves powerful message in breathtaking Taipei show
Shiota Chiharu weaves powerful message in breathtaking Taipei show
2021/05/01 10:00

Updated : 2021-05-28 19:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million