NFT sale of Andy Warhol works fetch combined NT$93 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The king of pop art Andy Warhol had five of his works sold as NFTs for a combined NT$93 million (US$3.3 million) at a Christie's auction on Thursday (May 27).

The auction, "Andy Warhol: Machine Made," started May 19 and took place in New York. The 4500 x 6000 pixel centerpieces were originally created in 1985 and minted in 2021.

The digital art auction was on behalf of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the sale attracted registrants from Asia, Europe, and the United States. Among the successful bidders, three were based in the U.S., one in Europe, and one in Asia.

Christie’s shared that the foundation minted five unique NFTs from Warhol’s “Amiga” drawings that were meticulously restored from out-of-date floppy disks in 2014. According to Christie's press release, the final purchase price was set at the lowest for NT$6.9 million and the highest was for NT$32 million.



Warhol's NFTs. (Christie's screenshot)

Christie’s stated the auction marked an important cross-over moment for NFT sales with near-equal participation from established Christie’s clients who traditionally bid on physical artworks, and new registrants from the crypto art community.

As NFTs have quickly become a viral hit, Christie’s will host an online auction titled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY,” in collaboration with curator Lady PheOnix, with the bidding opening June 3.