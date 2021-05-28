Alexa
Taiwan Railways offers bento box deals to medical workers and police

Sales of famed meal boxes slump during recent surge in COVID cases

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 17:40
Bento box (Facebook, TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has seen sales of its bento boxes drop due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, reducing train journeys and hurting business for the signature product.

The company posted a 44.4 percent loss in bento sales revenue between May 12-25, equivalent to 72,599 meal boxes, after restrictions were introduced in mid-May. Business in Taipei and three other locations have suffered most, slipping by 54.97 percent.

TRA plans to launch bento hot deals in June for police offers and medical workers, who have been fighting on the front line amid the uptick of local cases. These workers in Greater Taipei have seen meal orders rejected as restaurants and delivery services shun the COVID hotspot.

Throughout June, delivery services will be available for medical institutions as well as police and emergency response units within a three-kilometer radius of Taipei Main Station. Orders will be accepted for at least 10 bento boxes each, wrote CNA.

Medical workers and police officers in other parts of Taiwan will also enjoy a 10 percent discount by presenting a certificate, TRA added. Meanwhile, the company is mulling a partnership with food delivery giants Uber Eats and Foodpanda to boost the availability of the product beyond train stations and designated shops.
Updated : 2021-05-28 19:47 GMT+08:00

