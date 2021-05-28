36-year-old man could be Taiwan's youngest COVID death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 36-year-old man, whose immediate family members also had COVID-19, appears to be the youngest person to die from the disease in Taiwan.

The New Taipei City Fire Department said it received a report from family members at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning (May 27) that a man living in New Taipei City's Tucheng District had collapsed and was unresponsive, reported CNA. When paramedics arrived, the man was not breathing and had gone into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics immediately started CPR and defibrillation, and rushed him to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. However, doctors were unable to resuscitate him and he was declared dead at the hospital.

The New Taipei City Department of Health said the man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday (May 26). He was informed the same day of his diagnosis and told that arrangements would be made to take him to a quarantine center on Thursday.

However, the health department was notified on Thursday that he had been rushed to a hospital by the fire department and declared dead. New Taipei City government said that it will generate a list of his contacts, carry out an investigation, and disinfect affected areas.

Both New Taipei police and fire department stated the cause of death must be announced by the central government and the cause is yet to be verified by the health department. When asked about the incident at a press conference on Friday (May 28), Central Epidemic Command Center Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said if the information was correct it would be the youngest person to succumb to the disease in Taiwan.

According to Apple Daily, the man lived with his parents and younger brother, all of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19. Family members said that at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, he complained of shortness of breath and that he was having difficulty moving his limbs.