Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan grants visa extension to foreigners stranded by COVID

Automatic visa extension to stay in effect until 30 days after COVID alert lowered to Level 2

  1115
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 16:44
(NIA image)

(NIA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced Friday (May 28) that it will provide another 30-day extension to foreigners stranded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the outbreak continuing to ravage countries worldwide, the NIA said it would issue its 11th 30-day visa extension for foreigners who arrived on or before March 21 on a visitor visa, a landing visa, or through a visa-waiver program, and have not overstayed their legal stay period. It said the extension will take effect immediately and that no application is required.

Given the severity of the local COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the NIA pointed out that automatic 30-day visa extensions will continue to be issued until 30 days after the country's pandemic alert has been lowered to Level 2.

Meanwhile, it said foreigners who are not eligible for a visa extension can choose to stay in the country until 10 days after the pandemic alert has been downgraded. During this period, they will not be considered as having violated immigration regulations.
NIA
visa extension
foreigners
foreigners in Taiwan
domestic cluster
visa
visas

RELATED ARTICLES

Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers
Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers
2021/05/25 17:12
Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID
Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/25 14:53
MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak
MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak
2021/05/25 12:28
302,000 Taiwanese have received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine
302,000 Taiwanese have received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine
2021/05/25 11:22
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42

Updated : 2021-05-28 19:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million