Taiwan grants visa extension to foreigners stranded by COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced Friday (May 28) that it will provide another 30-day extension to foreigners stranded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the outbreak continuing to ravage countries worldwide, the NIA said it would issue its 11th 30-day visa extension for foreigners who arrived on or before March 21 on a visitor visa, a landing visa, or through a visa-waiver program, and have not overstayed their legal stay period. It said the extension will take effect immediately and that no application is required.

Given the severity of the local COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the NIA pointed out that automatic 30-day visa extensions will continue to be issued until 30 days after the country's pandemic alert has been lowered to Level 2.

Meanwhile, it said foreigners who are not eligible for a visa extension can choose to stay in the country until 10 days after the pandemic alert has been downgraded. During this period, they will not be considered as having violated immigration regulations.