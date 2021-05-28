Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Tainan unworried by visit of sports coach with COVID

Japanese man visited for Taiwan's National Intercollegiate Athletic Games before they were postponed

  499
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 16:11
A promotional event at NCKU in Tainan before the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games were postponed (Facebook, 2021NIAGNCKU photo) 

A promotional event at NCKU in Tainan before the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games were postponed (Facebook, 2021NIAGNCKU photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City Government has dispelled fears about a Japanese sports coach visiting the city on Friday (May 28) despite the fact he had COVID-19.

The man is in his 20s and lives in Taichung. He checked in at a hotel in Tainan on May 12 with the intention of attending the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games, CNA reported. However, the following day he learned the host of the games, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), had decided to postpone the event.

As such, it is thought he never visited any crowded locations. The man, listed as case No. 6350, did not go to the university campus, had no contact with the athletes, and only went for a walk in the neighborhood of the NCKU campus, according to officials.

He started showing COVID symptoms on May 16 and visited a hospital for a test on May 25 because his condition had not improved. The following day, the positive result was confirmed.
COVID-19
Japan
National Intercollegiate Athletic Games
Tainan
National Cheng Kung University
NCKU

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Moderna vaccines being loaded onto plane for Taiwan
Video shows Moderna vaccines being loaded onto plane for Taiwan
2021/05/28 10:45
Japan looks to extend Tokyo state of emergency to June 20, minister says
Japan looks to extend Tokyo state of emergency to June 20, minister says
2021/05/28 10:39
Japan, EU speak out on Taiwan Strait issue
Japan, EU speak out on Taiwan Strait issue
2021/05/28 10:07
Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
2021/05/27 20:43
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/05/27 19:33

Updated : 2021-05-28 19:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million