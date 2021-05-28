Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus and eNASCAR renew partnership for 2021 season

Asus creating ROG-themed paint scheme that will feature on sim racing vehicles

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 15:50
Asus logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus and eNASCAR announced on Thursday (May 27) the pair have renewed their gaming hardware partnership for the rest of the 2021 season for NASCAR’s sim racing esport series — the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

As part of the deal, Asus will continue as the “official” PC and monitor of the iRacing series for the second year in a row, according to reports. The esports racing series is in its 12th season and features some of the top sim racers, who compete for more than US$330,000.

The Taiwan company will get to advertise its Republic of Gamers (ROG) product line during in-race broadcasts and on social media. This season, Asus will also be creating a ROG-themed paint scheme that will be featured on sim racing vehicles, according to Speed Sport.

“Asus is a major supporter of the sim racing community, and they are experts in delivering top tier products to PC gamers and sim racers around the globe,” said Nick Rend, managing director of gaming and esports, NASCAR.

Kelvin Jeon, brand marketing manager at Asus North America said, “Following the success of the 11th season … we’re excited to continue our partnership with eNASCAR and bring sim racing to even greater heights at both in-person and virtual competitions.”

Asus
eNASCAR
eNASCAR iRacing series
esports
sim racing

