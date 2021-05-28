Alexa
Taiwan reports record 19 COVID deaths on Friday

Death toll rises to 78 as country continues to log hundreds of new cases per day

  1433
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 15:42
(Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 28) reported 19 deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 19 more deaths from the coronavirus, topping the 13 deaths reported the previous day. This marks a new single-day record for deaths from the virus in Tawan and brings the country's total to 78.

Chen said that the 19 coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday were: Case Nos. 1,800, 2,127, 2,393, 2,654, 2,813, 3,337, 3,341, 4,194, 4,366, 4,578, 4,582, 5,029, 5,170, 5,338, 5,409, 6,125, 6,399, 6,530, and 6,824. They include 14 men and five women aged 40 to 80.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 10-24, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 17-28. The dates of death ranged from May 21-27.

Among these deaths, 13 patients had a history of chronic illness and 12 had recently been to Wanhua or were contacts of confirmed cases. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.
