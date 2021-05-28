Alexa
4 Taiwan bank holding companies donate NT$253 million to COVID relief

Taipei has created COVID-19 relief fund to support medical workers and disadvantaged

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 15:30
A nurse feeds an infant in Taipei.

A nurse feeds an infant in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four major Taiwan bank holding companies have made cash donations totaling NT$253 million (US$9.11 million) to help the country battle COVID-19.

Yuanta Financial Holdings, Cathay Financial Holdings, Taishin Holdings, and Fubon Financial have pledged NT$160 million, NT$40 million, NT$30 million, and NT$23 million for the cause, respectively, reported UDN.

The funds will be channeled to hospitals nationwide and the governments of Taipei and New Taipei, which are COVID hotspots. Since the start of the year, Taipei and New Taipei have recorded 2,137 and 2,610 local cases, respectively, of the country’s total of 5,528.

Taipei City Hospital and National Taiwan University Hospital have pleaded for assistance as their medical systems become overstretched due to hundreds of new infections daily over the past few weeks. The capital has established a COVID relief fund to support medical workers and the disadvantaged.
Taiwan
financial holdings

