Heat alert issued for 18 cities, counties across Taiwan

Temperatures in Banqiao, New Taipei hit 38.3 C on Friday morning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 14:34
Temperatures forecast to reach up to 38 C around the country on Friday. 

Temperatures forecast to reach up to 38 C around the country on Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heat alerts have been issued for 18 cities and counties across Taiwan on Friday (May 28), as temperatures were forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius in some areas, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

An "orange" heat warning, indicating a daily maximum temperature of 38 C, has been issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County. The same signals were also given to Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Pingtung County, but they are likely to experience temperatures of 36 C for three consecutive days instead.

Meanwhile, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yilan County, and Hualien County all received a "yellow" heat advisory, which refers a one-day temperature high of 36 C.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the highest temperature observed in New Taipei was 38.3 C in Banqiao District. The CWB said this is the highest number recorded at the Banqiao weather station in five years.

The CWB urged members of the public to avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated to avoid heat stroke. They are also advised to take steps to protect themselves from getting sunburn due to high UV levels.

(CWB image)
Updated : 2021-05-28 16:14 GMT+08:00

