Taipei Mass Rapid Transit cuts frequency of trains due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mass Rapid Transit passengers might have to wait 10 minutes for a train as the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a sharp drop in the number of commuters, reports said Friday (May 28).

While services will still operate near normal levels during peak hours, outside those hours and on weekends, the frequency of trains will be cut to one every six to 10 minutes, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced Friday.

For travelers on the Danshui Line, for example, the wait for a train would be extended from about four minutes to an estimated eight to nine minutes, as service by the special train between Beitou and Da'an will be suspended. Similar cuts will also be introduced on all other lines, the Liberty Times reported.

The TRTC emphasized that services during peak hours would not be affected, but could be subject to changes depending on circumstances.

Earlier, the company announced that disinfection of stations would take place at two-hourly intervals instead of the previous four hours. Meanwhile, the frequency for cleaning of trains was increased to once every four hours instead of once every eight hours.