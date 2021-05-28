Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Mass Rapid Transit cuts frequency of trains due to COVID

Passengers may have to wait 6-10 minutes for a train on weekends and outside of peak hours

  546
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 14:32
Military disinfecting a Taipei MRT train 

Military disinfecting a Taipei MRT train  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mass Rapid Transit passengers might have to wait 10 minutes for a train as the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a sharp drop in the number of commuters, reports said Friday (May 28).

While services will still operate near normal levels during peak hours, outside those hours and on weekends, the frequency of trains will be cut to one every six to 10 minutes, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced Friday.

For travelers on the Danshui Line, for example, the wait for a train would be extended from about four minutes to an estimated eight to nine minutes, as service by the special train between Beitou and Da'an will be suspended. Similar cuts will also be introduced on all other lines, the Liberty Times reported.

The TRTC emphasized that services during peak hours would not be affected, but could be subject to changes depending on circumstances.

Earlier, the company announced that disinfection of stations would take place at two-hourly intervals instead of the previous four hours. Meanwhile, the frequency for cleaning of trains was increased to once every four hours instead of once every eight hours.
Mass Rapid Transit
Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
2021/05/27 20:43
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/05/27 19:33
Taiwan proposes US$7.56 billion bailout to battered industries amid COVID
Taiwan proposes US$7.56 billion bailout to battered industries amid COVID
2021/05/27 17:58
Environmentalists warn face masks causing plastic pollution
Environmentalists warn face masks causing plastic pollution
2021/05/27 17:57
Consumer confidence in Taiwan slips amid COVID outbreak
Consumer confidence in Taiwan slips amid COVID outbreak
2021/05/27 17:06

Updated : 2021-05-28 16:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID