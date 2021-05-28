Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Doctors in Taiwan have urged against jogging when wearing a mask, as people adapt to the new normal of COVID-19 restrictions during the recent surge of cases.

The whole nation has been put under the second-highest Level 3 alert since mid-May, but people are still allowed to go out exercising. Some have continued to jog or bike with a mask on, which has reportedly reduced mask efficacy against the coronavirus.

A 34-year-old male in Kaohsiung wobbled and collapsed after losing consciousness during an evening jog on Wednesday (May 26) with a mask on. He was resuscitated by nearby police officers, reported ETtoday.

Yang Shih-hsien (楊士賢), an orthopedic surgeon at E-Da Hospital, cautioned that putting on a mask when running could diminish the mask’s protective effect, since it could be wet from sweat or saliva. He advised people to avoid outdoor sports and try muscle strength training at home to cut down the chances of virus transmission, wrote UDN.

The U.S. CDC has recommended against wearing a mask during high-intensity activities. People exercising are advised to take off their masks if they experience shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness, chest pain, or labored breathing, according to a sports medicine physician in Los Angeles.