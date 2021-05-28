Alexa
60% first-round vaccination of Taiwan population possible by October

Health minister says estimated 14 million doses expected by late September

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 13:51
60 percent of Taiwanese should have received their first anti-COVID jab by October at the latest 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — By October, 60 percent of Taiwan’s more than 23 million inhabitants could have received their first jab against COVID-19, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (May 28).

The Level 3 alert for the coronavirus was initially slated to end after Friday, but continued local infections at the rate of around 300 a day have persuaded the government to extend its measures until June 14.

While the country’s vaccination program has been criticized by some as too slow, both AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines arrived in Taiwan recently, despite reported attempts by China to hinder the delivery.

Responding to questions from lawmakers about the situation, Chen said he believed there would be a sufficient amount of vaccines available by the end of the year to have 60 percent of the population receive their first jab by October at the latest, CNA reported.

The minister estimated 10 million doses would arrive in Taiwan over the next few months. Revealing details of the timetable, Chen said the 11 million doses to arrive by August would still not be enough to vaccinate 60 percent of the population, but around 14 million extra does would become available by September.

If the vaccination campaign went ahead soon after the arrival of those vaccines, then the objective of 60 percent vaccination could be achieved in October, according to Chen.
vaccine
vaccination
COVID-19
Chen Shih-chung

