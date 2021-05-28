Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has reportedly started production for Apple’s A15 chip, which will power the iPhone 13 series.

According to Digitimes, the A15 chip will use the same 5-nanometer size as the A14, but will take advantage of TSMC’s second-generation 5 nm process (N5P). Apple’s A14 chipset was the first mass-produced chip using TSMC’s 5 nm technology.

The A14 chip used TSMC’s 5 nm process node (N5), which compared to its 7 nm node (N7), boasts 15 percent faster speed or around 30 percent better power efficiency. Using TSMC’s N5P node should give the A15 a roughly 20 percent speed boost, or around a 40 percent reduction in power consumption compared with TSMC’s 7 nm chips.

Apple traditionally switches between chip size and architectural design changes every other year, according to 9to5Mac. As such, Digitimes says Apple is planning to use TSMC’s 4-nanometer chips in 2022.

As for the iPhone 13, it is expected to keep the same size lineup as the 12 series with a 5.4-inch mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also expected to come with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, while the entire iPhone 13 series should all come with camera improvements.