Japan considers sending AZ vaccines to Taiwan in June

FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the local vaccine center in Ebersberg near Mun... FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the local vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan government may ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan as early as June to help it cope with a massive surge of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Sankei Shinbun cited Japanese officials from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as saying Thursday (May 27) the Japanese government is considering providing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan. The plan, reportedly, is for Japan to supply vaccines to Taiwan through the COVAX initiative.

After consulting with the Taiwan government on how many vaccines are needed and within what timeframe, a detailed distribution plan will be formulated, according to the report.

The head of Japan's ruling party on Taiwan relations, Sato Masahisa, was quoted by Reuters as saying on Friday his government would send vaccines to Taiwan as soon as possible. He also recalled that "when Japan was in need Taiwan sent us 2 million masks."

The Japan government signed a contract with AstraZeneca Plc to purchase 120 million vaccine doses this year and approved its use last week. However, due to overseas reports of a few cases of blood clots in vaccine recipients, there are no current plans for its use in the country.

Japan has a stockpile of 30 million doses bottled by AstraZeneca's local partner, Daiichi Sankyo Co., which will expire by September if they are not used. Two more local partners this week started filling and packing more doses of the vaccine.

Combined with a purchase of 240 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna, Japan has acquired over 360 million doses, far more than it needs for its entire adult population. Taiwan, on the other hand, has only received enough doses to vaccine about 1 percent of its population.