Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval

Cabinet decision expected June 3, companies can also apply for employment wage subsidies

  977
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 14:00
Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sweeping NT$210 billion (US$7.56 billion) pandemic relief package is set to be passed at a Cabinet meeting on June 3, with cash sent to qualifying individuals the next day at the earliest.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said late Thursday (May 27) that occupations worst hit by COVID-19, including taxi and tour bus drivers, and tour guides, will be eligible to apply for the latest round of relief. Self-employed individuals can benefit from the bailout too.

The government will increase living subsides to middle- and lower-income families by NT$1,500 (US$54) per household for three months. The additional relief grant for families without any insurance coverage ranges between NT$10,000 and NT$30,000 (US$1,082).

In addition to needy individuals, companies severely affected by the pandemic can apply for employment wage subsidies of up to NT$20,000 (US$720) for each employee in May and June, according to the Cabinet's preliminary plan. Sectors named on the list include entertainment, recreation, tourism, exhibition, education, and food service businesses.

Emergency loan programs of NT$100,000 (US$3,600) for laborers will remain in place. The government's total budget on the loan program is therefore to be expanded from NT$300 billion to NT$400 billion.

On Friday (May 28), Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said the Cabinet plans to expand the subsidy scheme to families with preschool and primary school children to ease the financial burden of child-rearing during the pandemic. Up to 2.5 million people will benefit from the child-rearing subsidy.

All schools have been closed since May 19 and have switched to distance learning due to the nationwide Level 3 alert. According to the draft plan, families with a preschool or primary school child can receive a one-time subsidy of NT$10,000 (US$360), two for NT$20,000 and so on. Families that have junior high or high school students with special needs are also entitled to the benefit.

Taiwan coronavirus cash bailout set for approval
Pandemic
Covid-19
relief
bailout

RELATED ARTICLES

Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
Family of 10 in Taiwan’s Keelung all get COVID
2021/05/27 20:43
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/05/27 19:33
Taiwan proposes US$7.56 billion bailout to battered industries amid COVID
Taiwan proposes US$7.56 billion bailout to battered industries amid COVID
2021/05/27 17:58
Environmentalists warn face masks causing plastic pollution
Environmentalists warn face masks causing plastic pollution
2021/05/27 17:57
Consumer confidence in Taiwan slips amid COVID outbreak
Consumer confidence in Taiwan slips amid COVID outbreak
2021/05/27 17:06

Updated : 2021-05-28 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID