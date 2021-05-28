Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan legislator says former aide one of Thursday's COVID deaths

Woman in her 40s among 13 COVID deaths reported Thursday, country's one-day record

  1677
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 12:35
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ho Chih-wei (Facebook, Ho Chih-wei photo)

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ho Chih-wei (Facebook, Ho Chih-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉) of the Democratic Progressive Party has confirmed that a former aide was among the 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country on Thursday (May 27).

As Taiwan recorded its highest one-day death toll Thursday, the case of a woman in her 40s who died at her quarantine hotel has drawn public attention for her relatively young age. While the investigation into whether she had any chronic diseases is ongoing, the Central Epidemic Command Center said the woman was a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case and that she had only displayed mild symptoms prior to her death.

Ho confirmed the woman was his former aide on Facebook later that evening. He pointed out that she had tested negative in a rapid COVID-19 screening just one day before she passed and that she was only confirmed to have had the disease afterward.

Ho said the woman was kind and responsible, and he thanked her for having brought positivity into his office. He also urged local governments to improve monitoring of people in quarantine to prevent similar incidents.
COVID deaths
coronavirus deaths
legislator
Ho Chih-wei
quarantine hotel
local cases
domestic cluster
domestic cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports record 13 COVID deaths in one day
Taiwan reports record 13 COVID deaths in one day
2021/05/27 16:14
Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day
Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day
2021/05/26 15:56
99 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 423 seriously ill
99 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 423 seriously ill
2021/05/26 11:12
Taiwanese under home quarantine fined NT$300,000 for returning to work
Taiwanese under home quarantine fined NT$300,000 for returning to work
2021/05/25 17:21
Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers
Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers
2021/05/25 17:12

Updated : 2021-05-28 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID