Taiwan legislator says former aide one of Thursday's COVID deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉) of the Democratic Progressive Party has confirmed that a former aide was among the 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country on Thursday (May 27).

As Taiwan recorded its highest one-day death toll Thursday, the case of a woman in her 40s who died at her quarantine hotel has drawn public attention for her relatively young age. While the investigation into whether she had any chronic diseases is ongoing, the Central Epidemic Command Center said the woman was a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case and that she had only displayed mild symptoms prior to her death.

Ho confirmed the woman was his former aide on Facebook later that evening. He pointed out that she had tested negative in a rapid COVID-19 screening just one day before she passed and that she was only confirmed to have had the disease afterward.

Ho said the woman was kind and responsible, and he thanked her for having brought positivity into his office. He also urged local governments to improve monitoring of people in quarantine to prevent similar incidents.