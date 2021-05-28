Alexa
Taiwan, US universities ink agreement on Chinese-language learning

National Taiwan University collaborates with Northwestern University on Mandarin and science research

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 12:14
National Taiwan University signed MOU with NU on May 27. (Facebook, TECO-Chicago photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) on Thursday (May 27) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Northwestern University (NWU) to promote Chinese-language learning and science and technology exchanges.

The MOU is the first Taiwan-U.S., school-to-school agreement that focuses on Chinese-language teaching cooperation in the U.S. Midwest since the inking of the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative in 2020.

The virtual signing ceremony was held simultaneously in Taipei and Chicago. NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔), NWU President Morton Schapiro, and NWU alumnus Chicago Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar delivered remarks before NTU Vice President Chiapei Chou (周家蓓) and NWU Provost President Kathleen Hagerty signed the memorandum, according to a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago (TECO) Facebook post.

Johnson Sen Chiang (姜森), head of TECO-Chicago, and Jerry Lee (李庭杰), director of Friend of Taiwan Foundation, signed the MOU as witnesses.

According to the agreement, NTU and NWU will start a five-year Chinese language and technology partnership which will see student visits, short-term study abroad programs, and the dispatching of Taiwanese Mandarin teachers to NWU. The schools will also promote cooperation in technology and medical fields.

Chiang said the collaboration between NTU and NWU not only benefits teachers and students and enhances mutual research efforts but also facilitates bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. It will also help Taiwan in its goal of becoming a bilingual nation by 2025, he added.

The representative said that he is very pleased to see the two world-class universities cooperating, praising the partnership as a good example of the implementation of the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative. The Chicago representative office will continue to promote Chinese-language teaching between more universities in the Midwest and Taiwan.
