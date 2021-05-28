Passenger faints on Taiwan Railways train, refuses medical care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train was evacuated and disinfected Thursday evening (May 27) after a passenger suddenly fainted following a coughing fit.

At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, a male passenger in his 30s riding the Tze Chiang Limited Express train No. 135, which runs from Keelung's Qidu Station to Pingtung Station, began to cough violently. When the train reached Douliu Station in Yunlin County, he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed, reported FTV News.

TRA staff rushed to the man's aid and called for an ambulance. He soon regained consciousness, and when paramedics tried to take his temperature, they found that he did not have a fever.

The man then refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Staff then sprayed him with disinfectant and he was allowed to board another train to his destination, reported Newtalk.

Railway personnel then directed passengers to other carriages and began disinfecting the car. After the train arrived at Pingtung Station, the car was disinfected again.

Staff who came in contact with the man have begun self-health monitoring.